EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! If you’re already dreaming of a white Christmas underneath the glittering white lights of a Downtown winter wonderland — listen up!

The City of El Paso is still looking for organizations, businesses, and schools interested in participating in the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade scheduled for Saturday, November 19.

The deadline to apply is Monday, October 24.

Those interested in participating in the parade and bringing a sparkle to the eyes of children and families around the Borderland this holiday season can apply online at www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.

In addition to parade participants, food trucks and local artisans can apply to participate by filling out an online application at www.epmcad.org.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of a special part of El Paso’s Holiday tradition!