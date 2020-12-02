WinterFest goes virtual this year, includes drive-thru events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s WinterFest gets underway on Saturday with a virtual launch celebration from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday on the El Paso WinterFest Facebook page.

The WinterFest season will run from Saturday to Jan. 3.

For those looking to enjoy El Paso’s festive features, holiday trees and decorations around town, visitors can drive by San Jacinto Plaza, the Arts Festival Plaza, Paseo de Las Luces and the El Paso International Airport from the safety of their own vehicle, allowing them to follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

As Winterfest will go virtual this year, there will be online events including virtual programs and festive events for all families to enjoy at home, created by the City’s Quality of Life Departments, the International Airport and Destination El Paso and will be held online on the El Paso WinterFest Facebook page.

In addition, the Parks and Recreation Department will highlight live, online performances starting at 8 p.m. on the first day of WinterFest.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to modify this year’s WinterFest season,” said Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome. “There are many virtual, interactive events for families to enjoy at home. Plus, we have moved to a drive-through WinterFest format that encourages visitors to enjoy the season as a drive-by experience when possible.”

Throughout the WinterFest season, the Parks and Recreation Department, the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, the Public Library, the El Paso Zoo, the El Paso International Airport and Destination El Paso will provide virtual programming such as arts and crafts, holiday concerts and much more.

All virtual programs will appear on the El Paso WinterFest Facebook page. Additional information, including a schedule of online events, is posted at www.epwinterfest.com.

