Winter Trout Reel-In Tournament returns to Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a two-year hiatus, competitive fishing returns in the form of the Winter Trout Reel-In Tournament.

This is an adult fishing catch and release tournament taking place on Saturday Jan. 15 from 7 AM – 12 AM at Ascarate Park. Fishing participants can register at the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Administrative offices located at 6900 Delta, inside Ascarate Park.

Early registration is $20 and deadline is January 14th. Late registration is $25 and fees will be collected day of the event from 6am to 7am, cash will only be accepted the day of the event.  The first 100 participants will receive a welcome bag.

Officials want to remind that all anglers are required to have a fishing license issued by the State of Texas.

You can purchase a fishing license at most sporting goods stores, according to El Paso County Parks & Recreation.

Prizes and trophies will be given out to first, second and third place winners. All tournament participants will be entered into a raffle for additional prizes. There is a two-pole limit per angler, kayaks/boats (trolling motors only) are welcomed. Fishing licenses can be purchased at most sporting goods stores.

Parking is $2 per vehicle, and shelter rentals are also available for the day starting at $50. Shelter rentals should be made in advance at the Parks & Recreation admin office.

For more information visit www.epcountyparks.com or call (915) 771-2380.

