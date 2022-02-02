EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the forecast winter storm moves into and through the Borderland, we will have the latest information on closures, delays and other situations that could impact your day.

The ‘quick hits’ at the top will be closure info only, for more information/statements, you can scroll down the page.

QUICK CLOSURE INFORMATION

Las Cruces Public Schools- In-Person School Canceled for THURSDAY

TRAFFIC ISSUES

TxDOT El Paso

El Paso TxDOT crews spent Tuesday getting area roads ready. Check out their work below.

Our @TxDOT crews spent the day getting our roads ready for the potential of winter weather. 👷🏻‍♂️

🎥 of crews on I-10, US 54 spreading brine. 🛣 Don’t be out if you don’t have to. Drive to conditions and monitor forecasts. 💦❄️Road conditions 24/7 https://t.co/eoPmxLODDB. 🗺 pic.twitter.com/mF7GOTVUtn — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) February 1, 2022

***

Southern NM/Las Cruces Traffic Info

Road conditions can be monitored anytime using the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s website, www.nmroads.com. The site contains helpful links for weather advisories and visitors can view cameras and digital message boards in the Las Cruces area and throughout the state.

The Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management offers county residents information on emergency preparedness and additional resources in the event of inclement weather. Their website can be accessed here.

CLOSURES

Icy Forecast Cancels In-Person School on Thursday Athletics, activities and practices canceled

A winter weather forecast and a potential for icy road conditions in the Mesilla Valley has prompted Las Cruces Public Schools to shift all classes to remote learning for Thursday, Feb. 3. If conditions persist, a decision for Friday will be made as soon as possible. District officials consulted with the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa and met with the Doña Ana County Office of Emergency Management for an update on Thursday morning’s expected snowfall and sustained freezing temperatures. The priority of the district to keep students and staff safe made the decision swift, said district superintendent Ralph Ramos. “Closing our buildings and ensuring students and staff do not have to travel on icy roads was a decision we needed to make sooner rather than later,” said Ramos. “We understand families and educators have to plan, and with our flexibility to go remote, this is what we need to do.” Considerations for extending remote learning into Friday or announcing a delay are an option, according to Ramos. Parents are encouraged to check the district website, www.lcps.net, for updates as soon as they are available. Text message notifications will also be sent, along with push notifications using LCPS’s new app, available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play. Rescheduled Events Athletic events, practices and all school-sponsored activities have been postponed until further notice. An in-person campus visit for fifth graders going into sixth grade at Camino Real Middle School, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. Testing Locations Closed School buildings that were open as COVID-19 testing sites with Premier Medical Group and Curative will also be closed Thursday. District officials advise parents, students and staff to consult with the New Mexico Department of Health for available testing locations, which can be found here. Kelly Jameson, LCPS Director of Communication

***

Canutillo ISD

Canutillo Independent School District is closely monitoring the severe weather situation anticipated on Thursday, Feb. 3. The District will notify parents, students, staff, and the general public when conditions are evaluated and a decision is determined early Thursday morning, typically by 6:00 a.m. The safety of students and staff is the top priority in considering the best course of action. Parents and students will be notified of any school delays or closures via text, phone call, and email through the District’s message system for those who have opted in to receive campus and district communications. District leaders ask parents to make sure notifications are set up correctly in the Parent Portal. Staff will be notified by email and their supervisors or campus administration. In addition, all local news and radio media will be notified. The public is encouraged to frequently check the Canutillo ISD website and the District’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for the most updated information. Lisa Rodriguez – Canutillo ISD Spokesperson

***

Gadsden ISD

When weather becomes a concern, GISD will collaborate with our transportation company (Boone), New Mexico Department of Transportation, and New Mexico State Police prior to buses starting morning routes. If it is determined that roads are not safe for travel, we will announce a 2-hour delay using the Remind Ap and local news stations. This 2-hour delay gives us additional time to assess roads and determine the best reasonable option. If it is determined that roads are safe for travel, then buses will run their normal routes and schools will operate on their 2-hour abbreviated schedule. If it is determined that roads are not safe for travel, then we will shift to our remote platform again according to the abbreviated schedule. At no time will classes be canceled, they will either be virtual or in-person. Staff will need to be sure they have Google Classroom established and have their laptop with them daily, so they are able to provide instruction from their classroom or from their home. Administrators need to be sure they can access all Google Classrooms within their respective school. Luis Villalobos, Gadsden ISD

UTILITY INFORMATION

El Paso Electric President and CEO Issues Statement on Winter Preparedness

Every September, El Paso Electric (EPE) initiates its winter weather protocol to prepare its generation stations and power grid for the possibility of inclement weather. This preparation involves fuel resource adequacy evaluations, various grid hardening measures and plant weatherization initiatives, among other steps. “EPE has been preparing for months to handle inclement weather that can be experienced during the winter season. During this time, we have reviewed and executed on our preparedness plan to minimize any impact to customers during the extreme weather expected in our region. While unforeseen circumstances can occur that may be outside of our control, we are ready to respond safely and quickly to prevent power outages and restore power to customers in any event of a service disruption. Over the next couple of days, we will have additional crews deployed throughout our service region ready to respond to any event. Our power generation teams will remain vigilant in their oversight at our power stations and have ensured additional fuel resources are available in case weather events cause supply limitations. As we work to keep our community connected and safe, we encourage everyone to do what they can to also remain safe during these extreme conditions. As with last February’s freeze, I am confident we have the most committed team to oversee any system issues.” EPE President and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin

