EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso County resident may have won a million dollars from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the In N Out Marathon gas station in Socorro, located on 10197 Alameda Ave, according to the Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched the winning numbers drawn Tuesday night which were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33.

The ticket did not match the yellow jackpot ball of 14, which was the billion-dollar prize.