Winners of TxDOT’s Project Celebration grant announced

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- More than one dozen High Schools in the El Paso District have a head start on providing a safe and alcohol free celebration for their graduating seniors.

The top three El Paso District PSA winners will receive increased prize funds:

1st Place = Jefferson/Silva $2,000.00

2nd Place = Alpine $1,500.00

3rd Place = Austin $1,250.00

Honorable Mention = Marathon $750.00

Austin High School, PSA, 3rd Place

Additional participating schools:

• Andress • El Paso

• Burges • Fabens

• Chapin • Franklin

• Coronado • Irvin

• Del Valle • Valle Verde Early College

Marathon High School, Honorable Mention

Project Celebration, according to TxDOT, is a combination of education and lock-in events conducted by educators, parents, and community partners to help keep students safe, especially during school-related celebrations.

Annually, TxDOT awards mini-grants (“seed money”) to help school officials, parents and community partners sponsor Project Celebration education activities and lock-in events. These mini grants will be awarded directly to each school district and are to be used towards an alcohol and chemical free Project Celebration event.

This year, TxDOT presented a new opportunity by inviting Texas High Schools to compete with others in their

surrounding counties by submitting a Public Service Announcement (PSA) video representing an underage impaired driving message. This PSA competition was a way for high school juniors and seniors to compete for Project Celebration funding and the opportunity to receive funds before their end-of-year celebration event.

Every school that submitted a qualified entry at the local level, received Project Celebration funding ($750). The top three PSAs in Texas will receive additional prize funds up to $10,000.00 and be showcased on TxDOT’s official social media platforms.

Statewide PSA winners will be announced Jan. 31, 2022.

