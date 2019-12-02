Winners of ‘I Voted’ sticker contest to be honored by County Commissioners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The winners of the 2020 “I Voted” sticker contest will be recognized for their submissions at the El Paso County Commissioners meeting Monday.

The winning design for the contest was awarded to Heistheway T. White for a mountain and sunrise theme with #ElPasoStrong along the bottom of the sticker.

The elections department says the new sticker will debut next year during the 2020 elections. Two other submissions from Sofia A. Renteria and Leslie I. Padilla received second and third place honors.

Officials say the elections department received 66 submissions from all over the county.

