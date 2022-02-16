EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A tree removal service says they get an influx in calls during strong winds in El Paso.

On Wednesday crews could be seen cutting down a tree in a Northeast El Paso yard. The homeowner trying to get her trees removed worried they could cause damage to her home.

R & M Tree Service working to take down trees in Northeast El Paso on Wednesday

“Were having our three big trees removed completely because of the strong winds that come down from up the mountain and since were going down. Sometimes we can hear the trees shifting and I’m just so afraid they’re going to land on my roof,” said Kathy Vasquez an El Paso Homeowner getting her trees removed.

Vasquez says she’s had branches break off during heavy winds in the past.

“Sometimes when the wind comes in, the next morning we go in and we’ll find branches down. One time there was a branch close to the roof and that’s when my husband got up there and tried to trim it off to keep it away from the house but it’s just getting difficult,” said Vasquez.

The crews from R & M tree service working at Vasquez’s home had to leave a little before 4 p.m. on Wednesday as wind gusts became stronger making it dangerous for them to be up in the trees.

Saying they started getting calls as winds started picking up of people asking for tree cleanup around town.

“We get a lot of emergency calls trees falling on houses, cars,” said Ricky Kerce the owner of R & M Tree Service.

According to Kerce it’s a good idea to start checking your trees for discoloration or any dieses ahead of strong winds to avoid having an emergency.

“You notice your tree is already dieing and it’s going to fall into room into a living room it’s a really good idea to get it removed,” said Kerce.

Saying not a lot of people in El Paso have insurance covering the damage from fallen trees.

“A lot of people don’t spend the money so they just let it happen but at the same time if you know that’s it’s going to damage your house a lot of insurance companies around El Paso don’t pay for storm damage that’s what we come across so a lot of people have to pay out of pocket,” Kerce added.

