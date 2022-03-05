Here we go with “one of those days.” You already know what I mean: gusty winds, the sky turns an odd, milky beige color… just like Dubai in a wind storm. Well, tomorrow’s winds will also drop the temperatures as a cold front comes through… just as I was getting used to 73, the official high today. We have a real temperature rollercoaster this week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The winds will be moderately gusty as a low-pressure system and cold front push toward the Borderland. Though the skies will be mostly clear, the SW winds will range from 15-35 mph, with stronger gusts on the east slopes. The low will be 45.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: A Wind Advisory is posted for the Borderland beginning and noon through 7 PM. As a powerful low-pressure system with a cold front sweeps through, the west winds will pick up and gust to near 55 mph. This will cause a dusty haze by afternoon though we should see very few clouds. The cold front will drop the high to 60. The winds will calm down Sunday night, leaving us with a low of 32. Monday will be partly cloudy with light winds and a high of 62. The south winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny with cooler winds as another cold front pushes into the area. Tuesday’s high: 58. Wednesday will be sunny and much warmer with a high of 69. The winds will be moderate but warmer. Thursday will be sunny and 71. A “cool” front blows in on Friday with a high of 59. Saturday will be sunny and 63.