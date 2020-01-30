William “Billy” Abraham arrested and charged with DWI second offense

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William “Billy” Abraham, an El Paso businessman, who just a few days ago was sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to charges of tampering with a witness and tampering with evidence is in trouble with the law once again.

On Wednesday, Abraham was arrested and charged with his second DWI offense, according to court documents.

The El Paso Times said Abraham was arrested right outside its offices in the Union Plaza.

According to a complaint affidavit, officers observed a parked gold 2006 Cadillac XLR that was parked in the wrong direction and noticed that the left wheels were up on the curb.

The affidavit goes on to say that officers detected a very strong odor emanating from Abraham’s breath.

Officers also detected red/watery eyes and noticed that Abraham had difficulty keeping his balance while walking.

The document also said that officers noticed a white flask between the driver’s seat and the door frame of the gold vehicle.

The document also mentioned a witness who saw Abraham enter the lobby of the El Paso Times. Abraham reportedly yelled and caused a disturbance inside the building.

Afterward, the witness said Abraham walked out of the building went back inside his vehicle where it appeared he was trying to start up his vehicle.

Officers said Abraham was given the opportunity to submit to a breath test, but refused to take it.

Abraham was sentenced to two years in prison back in March of 2015 after being involved in a 2010 hit-and-run crash that killed a homeless man in 2010.