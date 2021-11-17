William Beaumont Army Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for pediatric patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for TRICARE pediatric patients ages five to 17 at the Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center.

COVID-19 pediatric vaccinations will be available Thursdays and Fridays every week, starting on November 19. The clinic will be closed for Thanksgiving, November 25, and will resume vaccine appointments on December 2.

Parents who wish to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 must make an appointment through Mendoza Clinic Pediatrics by calling the central appointment line at (915) 742-2273. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Parents can schedule second-dose appointments for their children upon immediately completing the first-dose visit.

For any information or questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, you can contact the WBAMC Public Affairs Office at (915) 569-3787/3788 or email at amabilia.g.payen.civ@mail.mil.

