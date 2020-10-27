William Beaumont Army Medical Center to begin accepting El Paso COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials at William Beaumont Medical Center said on Monday that the hospital is ready to provide support to El Paso as its hospitals deal with a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to Col. (Dr.) Michael S. Oshiki, hospital commander, WBAMC has streamlined procedures for transferring to WBAMC any eligible Department of Defense (DOD) and Veteran’s Administration (VA) patients that are currently hospitalized within the City of El Paso. As of Monday, this has resulted in the transfer of a number of patients (including COVID positive patients), with several additional transfers pending.

WBAMC will continue to accept the transfer of all eligible patients, to include COVID-positive patients, and the medical center is staffed and equipped to handle increased requirements as necessary.

“WBAMC remains committed to serving our El Paso community,” said Oshiki. “Along with the other medical facilities within the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council regional trauma system, WBAMC is working diligently to respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community.”

The hospital provides a range of capabilities, including COVID test processing, specialty care and critical care to eligible DOD and VA patients.

Latest Headlines