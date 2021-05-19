William Beaumont Army Medical Center announces move-in date for new hospital

Registered Nurse Monica Quintana dons protective gear before entering a room at the William Beaumont hospital, April 21, 2021 in Royal Oak, Mich. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. Michigan has become the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially. Beaumont Health warned that its hospitals and staff had hit critical capacity levels. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Staff and patients at William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) can look forward to upgraded facilities later this summer.

On Wednesday, WBAMC announced July 11, 2021 as the new hospital’s official move-in date.

“I want everyone in the El Paso community to know that the safety of our patients and staff is our number one priority. Throughout this process, we have made deliberate, careful decisions about moving into the facility to ensure that we maintain our strong reputation for safe, quality care,” said the hospital commander, Col. Michael S. Oshiki.

The hospital announced a delay in opening the new hospital in March after life safety concerns were identified during training by hospital personnel, and also in surveys conducted by outside agencies.

Since then, WBAMC says its leadership along with the help of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Health Facilities Planning Agency have corrected the life safety deficiencies that include concerns by a fire protection engineer.

According to the fire protection engineer’s report, a fire risk was identified in high-density shelving units placed throughout the WBAMC including environmental services, the Sterile Processing Division, medical records, and library.

A fire suppression system was installed in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association 101 following the fire protection report’s recommendation for a sprinkler system re-design.

Additionally, 500 other minor deficiencies were detected that have been corrected.

“All of the stakeholders involved in this project have been working diligently, and are confident that the life safety deficiencies have been addressed. We are looking forward to opening the new hospital on July 11,” said Oshiki.

With July 11th set as the official move-in date, a final Day in the Life training will take place on June 16 to introduce hospital staff to transition activities and patient care to the new hospital.

“My staff and I are grateful for the patience of our beneficiaries. While there is much to do from now until July 11, I am confident that we are up to the task,” said Oshiki. “We want to share with the community the pride of opening the newest most technologically advanced medical center in the Military Health System.”

