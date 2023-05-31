NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (KTSM) — Arnav Tonde’s run in the National Spelling Bee has come to an end.

The Wiggs Middle Scholl student misspelled “cyphonautes” during the semifinals on Wednesday at the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Tonde cruised through the first three rounds, correctly spelling words like “clerihew,” and “lamba,” and correctly picking the definition of “echelon” as part of a multiple-choice question.

The finals get underway at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center just outside Washington, D.C., and will be broadcast live on ION.