Wife of man killed by EPPD expresses confusion over his death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been two days since Ryan Shane Hinojo was shot and killed by El Paso Police in East El Paso. His family is still processing the loss, saying they don’t understand how he was involved in that domestic violence call.

“He wasn’t a bad person he really wasn’t,” Bianca Parks, Hinojo’s wife explained.

Bianca Parks spent Tuesday remembering her husband of eight years who police shot and killed on Sunday after they say Hinojo opened fire on officers.

“Its crazy cause i don’t think he would turn around and start shooting at anyone,” Parks said.

Investigators say officers responded to a domestic violence call at a house in the 12000 block of Autumn Gate in East El Paso. Parks says she doesn’t know who made the call or who lives there.

“I’m not too sure, I don’t know exactly what he was doing there what the circumstances for that type of call,” she said.

County records show Hinojo has an extensive criminal past. A criminal complaint obtained by KTSM shows police responded to the same home on Autumn Gate in February of this year where Hinojo was arrested and accused of breaking a window to the home of an “ex-girlfriend.” Police never identified the caller involved or who lived at the home on Autumn Gate.

When police arrived, they located over two pounds of cocaine, 25.6 pounds of marijuana, and 19.39 grams of methamphetamine in a Dodge Charger belonging to Hinojo at the scene. He was also charged with assault on a peace officer for allegedly kicking and spitting on arresting officers.

“He never…never showed me, never mentioned it and if he did he kept it from me,” Parks said.

Bianca said her husband never behaved aggressively with her. When asked about his criminal history, she said, “everyone has a past, and I know he had them. He came from such a loving family, and I just don’t understand how things ended the way that they did for him.”

Police say the shootout happened after Hinojo jumped into a neighboring backyard where officers set up a perimeter.

“He became a stepfather and father figure to my little girl and that no matter what was going on I wish he could’ve found a different way,” Parks explained.

The investigation into Hinojo’s death is ongoing. The Texas Rangers, EPPD Shooting Review Team, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit are all part of the investigation.