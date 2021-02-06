Wife of fallen New Mexico State Police officer says he was a proud father

DEMING, New Mexico (KTSM) – Gabriella Jarrott provided the Southern New Mexico public a more intimate view of her late husband Darian, who was killed on the job this past Thursday.

Jarrott said her husband is not gone because he remains in the hearts of his family.

“Darian’s legacy will forever live on in his four children who will always be reminded of their daddy and the great man he was,” she said.

New Mexico State Police chief Robert Thornton said the family would only provide a statement and not answer questions at their headquarters in Deming.

Jarrott leaves behind three children and had another child on the way, according to officials. He became a law enforcement officer in 2014.

According to investigators, Jarrot was shot after pulling over a white pick-up truck along I-10 East near Deming Thursday afternoon.

State police say a pursuit ensued shortly after that and ended in a highway shootout with Las Cruces Police.

The suspect was Omar Felix Cueva, who had a lengthy criminal history. He was killed on Thursday afternoon during the shootout with police.

Law enforcement says Cueva was on his way to Las Cruces to engage in a drug deal and had a criminal record including drug trafficking.