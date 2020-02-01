Widow of fallen Deputy Peter Herrera follows in his footsteps, plans to join EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The widow of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is following in his footsteps.

Ashley Herrera, the widow of Deputy Peter Herrera, was seen in her uniform Friday as Sheriff Richard Wiles presented a memorial for 114 fallen officers from around the nation that were killed in the line of duty in 2019 including Deputy Herrera.

Herrera was shot and killed during a traffic stop in San Elizario in March 2019.

“After her husband passed away, she wanted to follow in his footsteps. She applied and was accepted into the academy and she’s going through training right now,” Sheriff Wiles said.

The memorial consists of 114 white crosses placed in front of the Memorial Wall outside of the Sheriff’s Headquarters in Far East El Paso. Wiles says Deputy Herrera’s family visits it often.