Why low-income El Pasoans are high priority for COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to frontline workers in El Paso. As the City approaches the next phases of vaccine distribution, KTSM 9 News took a closer look at who is considered a high priority to be vaccinated.

According to the City of El Paso, critical population groups include people from racial and ethnic minority groups, people from tribal communities, people who are incarcerated, the homeless population and students.

“I live in the poorest area of town,” said Jesus Lopez, a resident of the Segundo Barrio for more than 30 years. “I think they should reach out to the people who really need it since we’re the highest city that has the COVID, so I think it would be great if the city would reach out, especially to this area.”

Dr. Christina Paz, with Centro San Vicente Clinic, said that people who live in low-income areas have a harder time getting to the doctor.

“Health care can be quite expensive, especially for those that are of lower-income and so it deviates from these individuals seeking the health care that they often need,” said Paz. “Not only that, but their work situation often won’t give them the time to come see a provider.”

She added that low-income individuals are statistically at a higher risk for underlying health conditions.

“It’s unfortunate, but the statistics do show that our lower-income individuals also suffer from more core morbidities: diabetes, hypertension, COPD,” Paz said. “And these are the exact same problems that are showing that are individuals that are not doing well.”

Central El Paso resident Lupe Kendrick said that’s true for her neighborhood, saying few people go to the doctor.

“People from Central and people (are) who not going to the doctor, they’re not going to get it,” said Kendrick.

Anther Segundo Barrio resident said he would get the vaccine himself, but fears people who live around him won’t, even if it’s made widely available.

“I guess some of them won’t try to go and take the vaccine,” said Enrique Montes, who has lived in Segundo Barrio for more than 50 years.

Montes added that a lot of people in his neighborhood are elderly.

“Sometimes it’s hard for them to go and some of them live by themselves,” said Montes.

