Why doctors advise not to toss out your vaccine card

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — As more and more people move towards being considered fully vaccinated, experts are advising you to hang onto that vaccine card.

Doctors say it holds vital information such as what vaccine you got and when you got it. It’s crucial to keep the card handy in case you need to prove your vaccination status or for future booster shots.

While vaccination records can likely be replaced, during the pandemic health officials say the health care systems are stretched thin so its better to play it safe.

Vaccination numbers in El Paso show that more than 119,000 people are considered fully vaccinated. That’s 18.7% of the eligible population and over 213,000 people are partially vaccinated, that’s 33.3%.

According to the county’s data more than half the population has received at least one vaccine.

Again, every adult in Texas will be able to register for a vaccine starting on Monday, March 29th.