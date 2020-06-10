Why do people want to ‘defund the police’?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Outrage over the killing of George Floyd and other examples of systemic racism continues to cause civil unrest in El Paso and the rest of the country.

Protestors across the nation have abandoned social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic to stand against social injustices but the movement is being co-opted.

Terms like “antiracist,” “police abolition,” and efforts to defund the police are now in the collective lexicon and it’s paramount to have a basic understanding of what these things mean.

For example, being a police abolitionist is inherently antiracist, however, there are important distinctions that must be observed between the two.

The police abolitionist movement is not without controversy, especially in the Borderland. The El Paso community is confronting serious social justice issues involving law enforcement less than a year after the EPPD was lauded for its handling of the Aug. 3rd mass shooting.

On Wednesday, a protest is scheduled that calls for the complete and immediate defunding of the El Paso Police Department. The protest is in solidarity with black lives and seeks to reinvest police funds into the community.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest has also been scheduled in support of police officers.

The meaning and history of antiracism and police abolition are central to understanding contemporary unrest. You can learn more below:

What is antiracism?

Antiracism means to be opposed to racism and promote racial tolerance. According to Jamaican author Marlon James, being antiracist is different than being nonracist in that antiracists take action against racism rather than passively objecting.

What is police abolition?

Activist Tanuja Jagernauth describes police abolition as “emptying cages and shutting down prisons, dismantling the systems that created them, and creating community-based processes for preventing, intervening in, transforming, and repairing after harm.”

How are racism and policing related?

According to Khalil Muhammad, professor of history, race, and public policy at Harvard Kennedy School, contemporary ideas of Black criminality began during the Antebellum period when white landowners and citizens feared slave uprisings and rebellions. Slave patrols were created to force slaves into submission with violence.

After the Civil War, slavery was illegal but rights for Black people were not guaranteed and often subject to criminal accusations by enforcing Jim Crow laws. Muhammad says accusations by white people were exploited to get out of legal contracts, impact voting numbers, and more. This has contributed to the current moment in which Black people are most likely to face police brutality as well as higher rates of arrest and sentencing.

Abolitionist Bilphena Yahwon says the policing system in the United States is inherently anti-black because it was created to threaten and punish slaves and, then used as an instrument of oppression. This argument is also used when discussing defunding the police.

What does “defunding the police” mean?

This is tricky because the definition varies from diverting funds to completely dismantling. Most specifically, defunding the police means to reallocate funds from police departments to other community services.

Proponents of defunding the police say doing so will end the culture of punishment within the criminal justice system and instead focus on crisis management, social services, and mental health.