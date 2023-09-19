El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — White Sands National Park has always been an incredible place to take in a full-moon night.

The national park, just outside of Alamogordo, New Mexico, has something up its sleeve to make the next full moon that much more special.

The park will host a concert for its September Full Moon Night event at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

The Rio Grande Revelers Dixieland Jazz Band will be the special guest during the September full moon program.

The Rio Grande Revelers are a seven-piece band formed in the spring 2022 and they are based out of Las Cruces.

The concert will take place in the park’s natural outdoor amphitheater, where you can experience the beauty of the white dunes beneath a full moon.

The program is free, but park entrance fees will apply. The parking lot will open at 6 pm. Seating is not provided at the amphitheater. You are encouraged to set up on the surrounding dunes and bring camp chairs, blankets, and coolers with food and drinks.

The Rio Grande Revelers feature traditional jazz from nearly a hundred years ago with the early classics through the revival period of the 1940s and 1950s, according to a news release sent out by the park.

The band consists of Brent Philips on drums, John Hyndman of string bass, Apollo Armendariz on trumpet, Robert Hull on banjo, Tony Montano on clarinet, and Scott McLaughlin on trombone.

“They all have a lifelong passion and an extensive history as musicians. Some members of the band have been playing music for as many as 50 years,” the release said.

This is the second of three Full Moon Night programs White Sands is hosting this year.