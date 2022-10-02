EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.

Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the natural outdoor amphitheater. Randy will perform with his unique blend of instruments, interpretation of traditional melodies, and heartfelt music. The program is free, however park entrance fees will apply.

For more information, you can visit White Sands National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).

