EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With rainstorms and possible flooding in the forecast, El Paso residents are urged to pick up some sandbags.

El Paso Water has three locations where you can pick up sandbags. Sandbags are free and there is a limit of 10 bags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill.

Here are the locations:

Central-Northeast: Stormwater Operations Center, 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

West: Artcraft Booster Station, 7830 Paseo Del Norte, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

East/Lower Valley: Blackie Chesher Park, 9292 Escobar Dr., 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.