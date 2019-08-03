What’s closed, canceled following Cielo Vista Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following businesses and organizations are closed following Saturday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Cielo Vista Mall, Walmart

The Cielo Vista Walmart and adjacent mall are shut down following Saturday’s shooting. Continue to avoid the area.

West El Paso Walmart

The Walmart store located at 7555 N. Mesa is being evacuated out of precaution.

Bassett Place Mall

A KTSM photographer confirms that Bassett Place Mall is being evacuated as a precaution.

East, West El Paso Sam’s Clubs

The Sam’s Clubs on El Paso’s west and east sides are closed for safety precautions. “Ensuring we keep everyone safe,” a manager tells KTSM.

El Paso Community College

Out of an abundance of caution, due to the active shooter situation in El Paso, all EPCC campuses and the ASC have been evacuated. Students and employees should follow updates and instructions from local law enforcement. — EPCC (@EPCCNews) August 3, 2019

Socorro ISD Trainings, Student Activities

ALL Socorro ISD trainings and student activities have been CANCELED for the day, including the aquatic center. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by the tragic events happening in El Paso today! — Socorro ISD (@SocorroISD) August 3, 2019

Ysleta ISD Extra-Curricular Activities

BREAKING: Out of an abundance of caution, due to the active shooter situation, all Ysleta ISD extra-curricular activities, including sporting events, are canceled. Please follow updates from local law enforcement. #THEDISTRICT @YsletaISD — Del Valle HighSchool (@DVHSYISD) August 3, 2019

Clint ISD School Activities

Due to the shooter situation in El Paso, Clint ISD has cancelled all school activities for today. We are asking all of our families to stay home and follow all law enforcement instructions. pic.twitter.com/7ghvllRXJM — Clint ISD (@ClintISD) August 3, 2019

El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday night’s game against the Portland Timbers 2 has been postponed until further notice, the team announced.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and our community,” officials told KTSM.

Bronco Concert

Bronco, a Latin Grammy Award-winning norteño group, has postponed Saturday night’s concert at the El Paso County Coliseum due to security concerns, promoters announced.

Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show.

Ascarate Park, Sportspark

El Paso Zoo

The El Paso Zoo will be closed for the rest of the day Saturday and will resume operations at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday

KTSM will continue to add to the list as more information becomes available.