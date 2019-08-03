What’s closed, canceled following Cielo Vista Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following businesses and organizations are closed following Saturday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.
Cielo Vista Mall, Walmart
The Cielo Vista Walmart and adjacent mall are shut down following Saturday’s shooting. Continue to avoid the area.
West El Paso Walmart
The Walmart store located at 7555 N. Mesa is being evacuated out of precaution.
Bassett Place Mall
A KTSM photographer confirms that Bassett Place Mall is being evacuated as a precaution.
East, West El Paso Sam’s Clubs
The Sam’s Clubs on El Paso’s west and east sides are closed for safety precautions. “Ensuring we keep everyone safe,” a manager tells KTSM.
El Paso Community College
Socorro ISD Trainings, Student Activities
Ysleta ISD Extra-Curricular Activities
Clint ISD School Activities
El Paso Locomotive FC
Saturday night’s game against the Portland Timbers 2 has been postponed until further notice, the team announced.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and our community,” officials told KTSM.
Bronco Concert
Bronco, a Latin Grammy Award-winning norteño group, has postponed Saturday night’s concert at the El Paso County Coliseum due to security concerns, promoters announced.
Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show.
Ascarate Park, Sportspark
El Paso Zoo
The El Paso Zoo will be closed for the rest of the day Saturday and will resume operations at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday
KTSM will continue to add to the list as more information becomes available.