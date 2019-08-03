1  of  2
Breaking News
VIDEOS: Eye-witness videos and accounts from inside El Paso Cielo Vista Walmart shooting Multiple fatalities after shooting inside Walmart
Live Now
Continuing coverage of mass shooting

What’s closed, canceled following Cielo Vista Walmart shooting

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The following businesses and organizations are closed following Saturday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

Cielo Vista Mall, Walmart

The Cielo Vista Walmart and adjacent mall are shut down following Saturday’s shooting. Continue to avoid the area.

West El Paso Walmart

The Walmart store located at 7555 N. Mesa is being evacuated out of precaution.

Bassett Place Mall

A KTSM photographer confirms that Bassett Place Mall is being evacuated as a precaution.

East, West El Paso Sam’s Clubs

The Sam’s Clubs on El Paso’s west and east sides are closed for safety precautions. “Ensuring we keep everyone safe,” a manager tells KTSM.

El Paso Community College

Socorro ISD Trainings, Student Activities

Ysleta ISD Extra-Curricular Activities

Clint ISD School Activities

El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday night’s game against the Portland Timbers 2 has been postponed until further notice, the team announced.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and our community,” officials told KTSM.

Bronco Concert

Bronco, a Latin Grammy Award-winning norteño group, has postponed Saturday night’s concert at the El Paso County Coliseum due to security concerns, promoters announced.

Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show.

Ascarate Park, Sportspark

El Paso Zoo

The El Paso Zoo will be closed for the rest of the day Saturday and will resume operations at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday

KTSM will continue to add to the list as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story