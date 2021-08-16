Whataburger and Academy Sports team up to produce clothes and hats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A partnership between Whataburger and Academy Sports + Outdoors spawned a line of exclusive co-branded apparel for summer.

Whataburger and Academy Sports fans can buy apparel now, which includes shirts, shorts, and hats at stores or online. The clothes are marketed as being fit for individuals who enjoy outdoor and waterway sports.

“We had fun working with Academy and their Magellan Outdoors brand to design Whataburger apparel we know our fans will be hooked on,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger senior vice president and chief marketing officer said. “We hope our family members and fans enjoy hitting the waterways sporting some of these brand-new items.”