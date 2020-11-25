What you need to know about the December 2020 runoff election races

Vanessa Ruiz talks to election judges from different precincts of El Paso as they bring in electronic ballots and equipment to the receiving station for El Paso County at the El Paso County Courthouse during the presidential primary in El Paso, Texas on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. – Fourteen states and American Samoa held presidential primary elections, with over 1,400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Believe it or not, election season is still underway in El Paso.

Early voting for the December 2020 run-off elections kick-off on Wednesday for the cities of El Paso and Socorro, and runs through Dec. 8.

Election Day is Dec. 12.

The mayoral run-off in El Paso between incumbent Dee Margo and former mayor Oscar Leeser is at the top of the ballot in El Paso’s election races after neither candidate received more than half of the votes in November’s elections.

Additional run-offs include seats on city council for District 2 between incumbent Alexsandra Annello and opponent Miriam “Judy” Gutierrez, and District 4 between incumbent Sam Morgan and Joe Molinar.

December’s run-off elections come after record-breaking voter turnout in El Paso and the country as a whole.

To view the city of El Paso’s sample ballot, click here.

To view the city of Socorro’s sample ballot, click here.

To find an early voting location near you, visit the El Paso County Elections Department site at epcountyvotes.com.

You can vote at any location on Election Day. Here’s a list of those locations and hours of operation.

