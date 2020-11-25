What you need to know about the December 2020 runoff election races

by: Erin Coulehan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Believe it or not, election season is still underway in El Paso.

Early voting for the December 2020 run-off elections kick-off on Wednesday for the cities of El Paso and Socorro, and runs through Dec. 8.

Election Day is Dec. 12.

The mayoral run-off in El Paso between incumbent Dee Margo and former mayor Oscar Leeser is at the top of the ballot in El Paso’s election races after neither candidate received more than half of the votes in November’s elections. 

Additional run-offs include seats on city council for District 2 between incumbent Alexsandra Annello and opponent Miriam “Judy” Gutierrez, and District 4 between incumbent Sam Morgan and Joe Molinar. 

December’s run-off elections come after record-breaking voter turnout in El Paso and the country as a whole.

To view the city of El Paso’s sample ballot, click here.

To view the city of Socorro’s sample ballot, click here.

To find an early voting location near you, visit the El Paso County Elections Department site at epcountyvotes.com.

You can vote at any location on Election Day. Here’s a list of those locations and hours of operation.

