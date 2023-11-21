EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of El Paso’s longest standing traditions returns this Thursday.

The 87th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade is ready for all El Paso area residents to enjoy this Thanksgiving.

This year’s parade will be at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 23, starting at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Ochoa. The event will be televised live on KTSM News Channel 9 and livestreamed on KTSM.com.

Here are some helpful things if you plan on going in-person to watch the parade:

Parade route, what time does it start at, and where can I watch from

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, on Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street going to Copia Street. It will last approximately two hours.

Parade officials suggest you arrive by 8:30 a.m. to secure a good viewing spot along Montana Avenue.

If you wish to sit on the stands to see the parade, the review stands will be in front of Emergence Health Network, 1600 Montana. Tickets are $10 for the bleachers viewing station and can be purchased at the Sun Bowl Association office, 4150 Pinnacle St.

You may park a few blocks from the route on perpendicular streets.

Road closures

Montana will be completely blocked off from Mesa Street to US 54, beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Cars must be cleared from Montana Avenue between Mesa Street and U.S. 54 by 7 a.m.

Streets one block north and one block south of the parade route will also be closed.

Event officials say vehicles will be towed in that area starting at 5 a.m.

The northern streets that will be affected include Rio Grande Avenue, Grant Avenue, Pershing Drive, Hueco Avenue, and La Luz Avenue.

This year’s theme and Grand Marshalls

This year, the theme is “Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza.” Every float whether featuring artists, instruments, characters, statues and more and will have a bobblehead on the float.

Event officials say the parade will feature approximately 90 units including floats, equestrian teams, marching bands, rock and roll bands, corps units, dignitaries, and Grand Marshal Pro Rodeo Hall-of-Fame Bull Rider, Tuff Hedeman.

Here’s a look at weather

At 7 a.m., you’re looking at 44 degrees with east winds at 3 mph. At 10 a.m., you’re looking at 54 degrees with south winds at 5 mph. At 12 p.m., you’re looking at 59 degrees with south by southwest winds at 7 mph. Make sure to bundle up!