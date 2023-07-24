AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another set of mysterious lights were reported flying over Central Texas Sunday night. The lights were spotted as far away as San Angelo. According to viewers, the lights were spotted moving east between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration, the culprit was most likely a SpaceX rocket launch. The launch occurred at 7:50 p.m. CT on Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to SpaceX’s website.

This was the sixth launch and landing of this particular Falcon-9 rocket’s first stage booster.

Starlink and aliens

This isn’t the first SpaceX launch that has been mistaken for a UFO. Recently, Starlink satellites were spotted over Central Texas, prompting numerous reports of flying objects over the area.

Starlink satellites are known to catch people off guard. When in orbit, they form a train of glowing lights in the sky.

SpaceX has launched more than 700 Starlink satellites into orbit, with plans for an additional 12,000 satellites. Once they’re in orbit, they will provide internet for people in rural areas around the globe, SpaceX said.