What to know if bringing home a new pet is on your Christmas list

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pets are one of the biggest asks from kids as a present for Christmas, but there is much more to it than just bringing one home.

Michele Anderson from EP Animal Services that you need to talk to your kids about the responsibility it is going to take when bringing home a new member of the family. Sometimes the animal may not be what you expected but there is a suggested alternative.

“Any kind of pet it’s not necessarily going to be a perfect match and we understand that that’s why fostering is also a great option to help you find that perfect match.”

Anderson also suggests that if you are thinking of bringing home a new pet, try to visit with an open mind. There are adoption counselors on sight to help you and your future animal find their forever home.

“Definitely meet numerous different kinds of pets let your adoption counselor know what it is exactly that you are looking for and the type of personality and lifestyle you’re looking for, you might be surprised you might adopt a pet that you never would have even thought of adding to your family but it’s the perfect match for you.”

Sometimes a household does need to rehome their pet due to various circumstances. Anderson said that there is a service the center provides that helps pets who need to be rehomed find new owners without having to return to the shelter.

Throughout this week, the Animal services of El Paso is waiving adoption fees until Monday for families looking to bring home a new member of the family.

