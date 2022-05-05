El Paso Community College (EPCC) is celebrating two commencement ceremonies this spring.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In total, 2,081 degrees and certificates of completion will be given, of which 486 are from Early College High Schools, at El Paso Community College’s 2022 Spring Commencement.

What: EPCC Spring 2022 Commencement

When: Friday, May 13, 2022

2:00 PM – Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Certificates of completion

6:00 PM – Associate of Arts, Associate of Arts in Teaching

Where: Don Haskins Center

Who: EPCC Graduates, President, Board of Trustees, Administrators, Faculty, Staff and families.

Master of Ceremonies will be Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President, the Commencement Speaker will be Dr. Roberto Coronado, Senior Vice President in Charge and Senior Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, El Paso Branch.

