What to expect this upcoming Summer

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — It is not yet Summer and the Borderland is already feeling the heat of the upcoming season.

According to meteorologists at AccuWeather, the southwest should prepare for a hot and possibly dry summer.

“We’ve seen dry weather already in the middle of the spring,” said veteran Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. “We think that’s going to continue all the way to June.”

As the recent heatwave set in throughout the region, many towns and cities of the southwest have seen drought like conditions.

Residents of the area, are expected to stay drier than average until Monsoon.

Pastelok, explained Monsoon could come at a late start in July, when its normal start is in June.

Until the relief of Monsoon, the southwest is urged to take precautions when grilling or building controlled fires, as they are very likely to spread.