EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open.
The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5:
CLOSED/NO SERVICE
- Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations
- City COVID-19 Vaccination sites
- Immunization Clinics
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
- One-Stop-Shop
- Public Libraries
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers
- STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance
- WIC Offices
OPEN/SERVICE
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sun Metro (fixed and paratransit services): Sunday/Holiday schedule
- El Paso Water Parks (For more information: www.epwaterparks.com)
- Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chamizal Community Park, 2101 Cypress
- San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad, 114 W. Mills
- Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana
- Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson
- Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree
- Pavo Real Spray Park, 9301 Alameda
- Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge
- Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol
- Braden Aboud Park, 4325 River Bend
- Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills
Administrative offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6. Residential trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.