EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open.

The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5:

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations

City COVID-19 Vaccination sites

Immunization Clinics

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

One-Stop-Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

WIC Offices

OPEN/SERVICE

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sun Metro (fixed and paratransit services): Sunday/Holiday schedule

El Paso Water Parks (For more information: www.epwaterparks.com)

Spray Parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chamizal Community Park, 2101 Cypress San Jacinto Plaza Splash Pad, 114 W. Mills Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana Grandview Spray Park, 3100 Jefferson Hidden Valley Spray Park, 200 Coconut Tree Pavo Real Spray Park, 9301 Alameda Westside Community Park, 7400 High Ridge Marty Robbins, 11600 Vista Del Sol Braden Aboud Park, 4325 River Bend Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills



Administrative offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6. Residential trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the holiday.

