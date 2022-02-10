EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) will celebrate Black History Month with its annual month of activities this February. This year’s theme is Black Health and Wellness.

The Black History program will kick off on Saturday, February 19, 11:00 am to noon through Microsoft Teams. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Ogechika Alozie MD, MPH, AAHIVM, graduate of the University of Minnesota’s Infectious Diseases fellowship.

Prior to this, he received his medical degree from the University of Benin in Nigeria and then completed internship and residency at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he got his introduction to Digital Health.

The Black History Month events will be available via this link to find the direct link on the day of the event or RSVP in advance to receive a calendar invite.

Nutrition & Wellness Discussion Panel on February 22, noon – 1:00 pm through MS Teams. Panelists: Helga Carrion, EPCC Nutrition Instructor, Karen Cooper Linen, Nurse, Melody Henderson, Community member will show how to make some vegan dishes.

Mental Health & Testing Discussion Panel on February 24, 4:00 – 5:00 pm through MS Teams. Moderator: Shonique Tornes; Panelist: Tyrone McDuffie, Mental Health Professional.

It’s important for us to remember and appreciate the contributions and accomplishments that Black Americans have provided us for many, many years. As part of the Diversity and Inclusion Program here at the College, we fondly recognize this important month for the lasting contributions Black Americans have made, yesterday, today, and tomorrow. The diversity of students, faculty and staff and their important roles leads to a better community as a whole. Dr. Andrew Peña, EPCC Executive Director of Human Resources

The Black History Month Virtual Art Exhibit will be available from February 19 – 28, 2022. Virtual Art Exhibit will be coordinated by Karla Zanelli, El Paso Art Association (EPAA).

Black History Month Scholarship will be giving a couple of scholarships for Black History Month. Visit https://www.epcc.edu/Admissions/FinancialAid/Scholarships for criteria and how to apply.

EPCC Diversity and Inclusion Programs was honored with a County Resolution on January 31, and a City Proclamation on February 1 for its work with recognizing black accomplishments in the community.

For information on all Black History Month activities, contact the EPCC Diversity and Inclusion Programs office at (915) 831-7898.

EPCC takes pride in promoting culture of diversity at all of our campuses. EPCC is an eight-time winner of the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award. This national honor for postsecondary institutions that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

