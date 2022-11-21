EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The holiday season is here! That means it’s time for family gatherings, feasts and shopping, especially with most Black Friday deals already happening.

For the better part of a decade, major retailers like Walmart, Target and Kohl’s kicked off in-store sales on Thanksgiving Day until the pandemic hit.

In 2021, many retailers took note of consumers’ positive responses and once again closed shop on Thanksgiving Day. Some retailers, like Target, made the decision to never open for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day and store hours:

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS: Hours vary by location

Old Navy: From 3 p.m.

Walgreens: Hours vary by location

Whole Foods: With reduced hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day (and Black Friday store hours):