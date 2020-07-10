What steps to take if you find a stray animal during the pandemic and triple-digit heat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since March, El Paso Animal Services closed its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This left Animal Protection Officers to respond to only high-priority calls.

Many people in the El Paso community have been left with questions of what to do when someone finds a stray animal, especially now that El Paso is reaching triple-digit temperatures.

El Paso Animal Services said in June the shelter took in more than 600 animals but are asking for the community’s help.

“This is a guideline for this current situation for COIVD. There’s a couple of things, we’re trying to reduce the human to human contact. When you have more animals here and there is going to be more human to human contact,” said Paula Powell the El Paso Animal Services Director.

The first thing you should do if you find a stray animal is call 311. Although, not all animals will meet the high- priority criteria.

“Calls for the animal in danger, the calls for the standards of care, if a dog is out in the heat or the street, a dog that could be in danger, a sick dog, or any aggressive animals that are out there,” said Powell.

Powell adding that it is important to give 311 as much information about the animal as possible, including the address or location of the animal.

“Make sure that they know that the animal is in danger, make sure that you state things like that so that based on this operational change they will dispatch,” said Powell.

If all else fails and you are willing to hold on to a healthy and friendly animal, you need to fill out a found report.

“What we’ll do is we’ll reach out to them if they’re willing to keep the animal. Then we will help them. We’ll provide food, vaccines, and things like that so it doesn’t end up at the shelter,” said Powell.

Although, some in the community believe all animals should be considered high-priority.

“We are in triple-digit heat and not only are these animals suffering but they also pose a danger to our community,” said Rene Corral who lives in El Paso.

Corral adding that he believes El Paso Animal Services should not be put on hold during the pandemic.

“Our city leaders need to step up and increase the budget, make sure that there is manpower at El Paso animal services so that these animals do have a place to go,” said Corral.

El Paso Animal Services said since March, thousands of people in the community have helped by taking in stray animals — adding that people can still adopt or foster animals but it is all done virtually.

For more information and resources CLICK HERE.