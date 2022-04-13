EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Long lines continue for commercial vehicles at El Paso Ports of entry as enhanced inspections ordered by the Governor of Texas continue.

With wait times at the Bridge of the Americas and the Ysleta Port of entry on Wednesday over seven hours for commercial vehicle lanes.

On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott said Mexican Governors with border crossing to Texas need to increase their security measures for the inspections of every truck by the Texas Department of Public Safety to end.

“We knew that as soon as we did what we did on the border that we would be contacted by officials in Mexico, because it is a very high price to pay in regards of what is going on in the border,” said Abbott.

Abbott adds he has been contacted by Mexican Governors and is expecting for conversations to begin by Thursday.

However, the inspections are already being scaled back at one border crossing that borders with Texas and the Mexican State of Nuevo Leon.

The Governor of Nuevo Leon and Governor Greg Abbott signed a memorandum of understanding to improve border security.

Our team has been in contact with a spokes person for the Governor of Chihuahua, who says the governor is analyzing that memorandum signed by Abbott and the Governor of Nuevo Leon and will have a comment later in the day.

