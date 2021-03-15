What El Paso Animal Services is reminding us to do with daylight savings time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Get ready for what El Paso Animal Services is calling “Straylight Savings,” a play on daylight savings time. Animal Services is asking you to take time to check if your pet’s microchip is up to date.

While the fire department reminds residents to check the batteries in your smoke detector when daylight savings starts and ends, Animal Services said it’s also a great reminder to check the contact information on your pet’s microchip.

El Paso Animal Services said microchips are so important in making sure that your pet gets back home to you in case they ever get lost, but only if the contact information attached to the chip is current and registered.

You can update your pet’s microchip information by contacting the microchip manufacturer directly and ensure they have your current address and contact number. You can also register your pet’s microchip for free on the foundanimals.org database as an extra layer of protection.

El Paso Animals Services reminds residents that if your pet does not have a microchip, microchipping is usually only about $20 at most veterinary clinics.

The nonprofit is also hosting free microchip clinics throughout the year through the Resource Rover program.

For more information on Animal Services’ next Resource Rover Pop-Up Microchip Clinic will be held, be sure to follow them on social media by searching for “El Paso Animal Services.”