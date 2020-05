EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Electric (EPE) will be replacing transmission lines and completing several wire crossings in the Mission Valley area of El Paso along Pendale Road between Roseway and North Loop Drives.

For the safety of the public, EPE will require a three-day road closure to all thru traffic along Pendale Road between Roseway and North Loop from Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Local traffic for residents and businesses along Pendale Road within this closure will only have entry and egress from Roseway Dr.