El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Ruidoso, NM getting much needed help from the weather as the area received almost 7 inches of snow.

According to their New Mexico page, no growth from the fire has been seen today and yesterday as crews wake up to more rain and snow.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.