Wet ‘N’ Wild Water World opens up for the summer

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Wet ‘N’ Wild Water World is now open and just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

KTSM crews stopping by the water park. Lots of families were already out there celebrating by taking a splash in the pools.

Officials at Wet ‘N’ Wild say there’s a lot of rides for people to check out.

“So when we opened Jaguar Falls in 2017, it’s a family raft ride and it was a really big hit, so we followed up with Condor’s Secret which is also a family four person raft, kids need to be a big taller because it is more intense and you’re going down three stories and just a like a condor you’re swooping back up into the air.” said General Manager of Wet ‘N’ Wild, Chandra Edwards-Cottingham.

The park is open seven days a week but the hours may vary.

