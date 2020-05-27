Wet N’ Wild given green light to open, starting preparation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas officials have given waterparks permission to open, however, Wet N’ Wild in Anthony, Texas is not ready … yet.

The park management posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that it won’t be opening this upcoming weekend, but it will start getting the park ready.

“We’re working hard to prepare for your safe return to the park sometime next week,” the post said.

The park also announced upcoming changes that they are taking to keep everyone safe. They include:

▪️ Extremely limited capacity starting at just 15%
▪️ Online ticket and picnic table reservations
▪️ Social distancing in all lines, attractions, tables
▪️ Hand washing stations around the park
▪️ Special employee and free guest facemasks
▪️ Increased sanitation & cleaning procedures
▪️ Touchless entry with online reservations 

You can read more on the Wet N’ Wild Facebook page.

