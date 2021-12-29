Westside wastewater project done; EPWater warns of smell as plant resumes processing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water says the smell of wastewater on the Westside of town will get worse before it gets better in the coming days.

El Paso Water contractors made the final connection to the Frontera wastewater line on Wednesday that broke back in August causing raw wastewater to be released into the Rio Grande.

El Paso Water says by Monday people living on the Westside of town will notice an increase in wastewater smell, as wastewater that has been sitting in the pipeline for months is moved.

“The public should experience and probably going to experience an increase in orders emitting from the plant as were starting to use the pipelines again as the treatment plant is going to start up and we start using it again,” said Gilbert Trejo the Chief Operations Officer for El Paso Water.

As for raw wastewater going into the Rio Grande, Trejo says once they start using the new pipe the amount of water being released will decrease.

“The pipeline gets tested, we start putting wastewater in the pipeline, we start reducing the discharge to the river, the wastewater treatment plant, we start it up and we start treating water again at the wastewater treatment plant.” Gilbert Trejo the Chief Operations Officer for El Paso Water

El Paso Water says the new pipe added is corrosion resistant but that the whole system is about five miles long and a mile and half is being replaced but more needs to be done.

“This mile and a half was the area that was most corroded,” said Trejo. “Because we are concerned about the remaining length of the existing pipeline of that steel material, we’ve already started the design, and a contractor in January will move from this installation to the next of about a mile of pipeline replacement that will continue into 2022.”

The John T. Hickerson Water Reclamation Facility has been operating at partial capacity since August, so the plant will be monitored as low volumes of wastewater are sent in the coming weeks.

