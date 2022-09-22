EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mopar Cap has partnered with Western Technical College in order to provide soldiers who are transitioning out of the Ft Bliss Army base an opportunity to learn skills which could be used for future work.

The official ribbon cutting and classroom dedication celebration was held today at the Plaza Circle. The following attended as Western Tech leadership; Mopar leadership, Deputy Commanding General of Operations from Ft Bliss, and members of the El Paso Chamber.

The Service-to-Service program is an Army career skills program offered to service members transitioning from the military. Many of the transitional soldiers are could be looking for career where they can utilize their skills in areas close to their homes. Those accepted into this program will undergo extensive Mopar technical training for 10 hours a day, five days a week for 12 weeks. Upon completion of the program, soldiers will graduate with level two certified technical training and will be ready to join a participating Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, or Fiat dealership.

“By participating in this joint venture, we not only hope to help transitioning soldiers become employable but also help meet the need and shortages of qualified technicians. It’s a perfect opportunity to be able to give back and assist those that have served our country.” Brad Kuykendall, CEO- Western Technical College.

