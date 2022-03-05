EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials announced on Friday, February 4, that FirstLight Federal Credit Union and Western Technical College (WTC) have entered into a long-term partnership to promote student success on the WT Campuses by providing financial wellness programs, scholarships, and internships.
The campus wide partnership will start immediately, with FirstLight investing $100,000 into scholarships, onsite and virtual financial literacy programs, and a future drive-up Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) at WTC’s East Campus.
Karl Murphy, President and CEO of FirstLight Federal Credit Union, stated “we are committed to our local students and assisting in their financial education.” Adding, “we want to complement Western Tech’s model by providing greater tools and resources to prepare them for life after education.
Also, as Western Tech’s “Official Financial Institution Partner”, FirstLight will support shared community-based initiatives.
- New Mexico State tops Utah Valley 62-46, wins share of WAC, clinches WAC Tournament 1-seed
- Top-seeded Las Cruces boys steamroll Albuquerque High to advance to NMAA state quarterfinals
- Western Tech partners with FirstLight Credit Union
- Gallery: Red Cross Disaster Shelter training
- Joe K. Foster Endowed Scholarship established at EPCC
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.