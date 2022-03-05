EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials announced on Friday, February 4, that FirstLight Federal Credit Union and Western Technical College (WTC) have entered into a long-term partnership to promote student success on the WT Campuses by providing financial wellness programs, scholarships, and internships.

The campus wide partnership will start immediately, with FirstLight investing $100,000 into scholarships, onsite and virtual financial literacy programs, and a future drive-up Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) at WTC’s East Campus.

Partnering with a proven financial institution who shares in our overarching mission to prepare our students and working adults in their respective careers was paramount. This partnership aligns our mission and values to elevate financial services and educational priorities. Brad Kuykendall, Chief Executive, Western Technical College

Karl Murphy, President and CEO of FirstLight Federal Credit Union, stated “we are committed to our local students and assisting in their financial education.” Adding, “we want to complement Western Tech’s model by providing greater tools and resources to prepare them for life after education.

Also, as Western Tech’s “Official Financial Institution Partner”, FirstLight will support shared community-based initiatives.

