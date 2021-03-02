Western Playland set to open in April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Western Playland Amusement Park is set to reopen in April and is hiring, according to their website and Facebook page.

The amusement park, which has remained dormant due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico, says the park will reopen on April 2. A website notice says to check back for hours and registration.

Park managers have been able to keep the business afloat with federal assistance but have largely experienced financial troubles due to the global pandemic and health-related orders.