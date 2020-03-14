Western Playland remains open during Spring Break

Breaking News
SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — While schools, businesses and sporting events around the area are closing or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Western Playland in Sunland Park will remain open.

KTSM confirmed the park will be open March 14-20 but will be closed Monday.

“Western Playland is a local family-owned park that takes the safety of our guests and employees seriously,” a social media post said. ” We have increased our sanitation efforts throughout the park and will continue to wipe down surfaces while the park is open. Western Playland will continue to monitor the latest updates from both the CDC and federal government.”

The park is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Monday, March 16. Ticket prices are $23.98 for adults and $16.60 for children under 41-inches tall.

