Western Playland closed for more than four months, says small business loan money is running out

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — Western Playland has been closed for more than four months, is not allowed to reopen, and is struggling to survive.

While some theme parks in Texas have been allowed to reopen, Western Playland has not since it is actually in New Mexico. Under Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s orders to stop the spread of COVID-19, the theme park looks more like a ghost town right now.

The owner says a small business loan is what is keeping the park afloat during this time.

“I’m not 40% down, 50% down — I’m 100% down. I’m just completely shut down and that really affects us,” said Patrick Thompson the Owner of Western Playland.

Thompson tells KTSM 9 News that paying his taxes this July was tougher this year than in years before — even with government assistance.

“We were kind of depending on opening the business to help pay them off — or pay them — but obviously I just had to dig out of my pocket and pay the taxes,” said Thompson.

Even after months of the rides being closed, Thompson has been able to keep 12 members of his staff, employed thanks to a stimulus package small business loan called the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I was getting ready to lay my guys and girls off, and with the loan I was able to keep them going,” said Thompson.

One of those employees is Kelsey Masters who started as a cashier at Western Playland thirteen years ago.

“We take walks around the park you know to try and get moving and stuff. It’s crazy to walk around and see it completely dead because this our busiest time of the year right now, well it would have been because it’s summer,” said Kelsey Masters a Manager at Western Playland.

But Thompson says the $200,000 he received is running out.

“And we’re just about out of money now and so I’m hoping that Congress will do something and extend it for mostly people like us who are still shut down,” said Thompson.

Thompson says he is even more hopeful that he will be able to open up the park before the end of 2020.