The Blackwell School site in Marfa, Texas, has been designated as the country’s newest national park. (Image credit: NPS/David Larson)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa.

The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation.

Blackwell School, built in 1909, was only attended by Hispanic children at a time when de facto segregation was followed by many Texas school districts.

Former Blackwell students had rallied for the national historic site designation to educate people about their experiences.

The Blackwell School site consists of the original 1909 adobe schoolhouse and smaller 1927 classroom building known as Band Hall. The site is open to the public and is maintained by the Blackwell School Alliance.

In El Paso, supporters of designating Castner Range as a national monument are citing this move as an example of a community that “stood up to protect, advocate and preserve their history to tell a fuller story of American history,” read a news release announcing the designation.