West Side city Rep. Cissy Lizarraga reports over $19,000 in campaign contributions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Side city Rep. Cissy Lizarraga raised just over $19,000 over a year before her seat is up for reelection.

She received six $2,500 donations from some of El Paso’s most wealthy residents, according to a donor list reported on the city council’s agenda. The next election for her seat comes in November 2022.

Most notable donations came from former mayor Dee and Adair Margo, billionaire Paul Foster, developer Woody Hunt, banker Rick Francis, Ginger Francis, Ted Houghton, and Richard Castro.

Lizarraga successfully defended her seat during the 2018 general and runoff elections. She overcame challenger Nicholas Vasquez in a runoff race.

The District 8 Rep. has not formally announced whether she will run again for her seat but the contributions are a strong indicator she will.

Next year, Lizarraga’s seat will be on the November ballot with districts 1,5, and 6. Her colleague Peter Svarzbein will term-out as a city representative. And, Claudia Rodriguez and Isabel Salcido’s seats will also be up for reelection.

