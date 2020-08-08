West Elm at the Fountains closing in September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The West Elm located at the Fountains at Farah will be closing its doors in September, according to a post on the store’s Instagram page.

The last days will include several promotions including 70 percent off lighting and bedding, 80 percent off window treatments and rugs, and 60 percent off the remaining store items.

West Elm has been one of the Fountains at Farah’s largest tenants since opening in 2014 on the lower level of the shopping center.

The store also hosts local artists to sell unique, local artwork in the store during special curated events.

